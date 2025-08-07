Union rejects latest post office offer

OTTAWA – Nearly 70 per cent of Canadian Union of Postal Workers voted against the latest “final offer” from Canada Post. The results of the latest contract vote were announced August 1.

The vote was mandated by the Canada Industrial Relations Board at the request of Canada Post.

Urban mail carriers voted 68.5 per cent against the offer, while rural and suburban carriers voted 69.4 per cent against the contract.

“It’s time for Canada Post to come back to the bargaining table and start seriously negotiating,” said Jan Simpson – CUPW’s national president. “With these votes behind us, Canada Post must now recognize that the only way forward is to negotiate ratifiable collective agreements that meet postal workers’ needs. The time for games is over.”

In a release from Canada Post, the Crown-corporation thanked employees for taking part in the process.

“This result does not lessen the urgent need to modernize and protect this vital national service. However it does mean the uncertainty that has been significantly impacting our business – and the many Canadians and Canadian businesses who depend on Canada Post – will continue,” the company said adding it is evaluating its next steps.

Rural and Urban mail carriers have been without a contract since 2024. Contract negotiations have been underway for more than 18-months.

The mail service posted an $841-million loss in 2024 and reported a $41-million pre-tax loss for the first quarter of 2025. The carrier has lost more than $3-billion since 2018.

CUPW was in a legal strike position and refusing all overtime in May, before the latest offer from the company and the CIRB forced a vote. The union has not said whether it will seek a full strike action, and the company has not said if it would be locking out employees or continuing negotiations.

Federal Jobs Minister, Patty Hajdu said in a statement on social media, “It is now time for the parties to return to the [bargaining] table and come to an agreement that works for them. The Government is monitoring this situation closely and expects the parties to reach a resolution as soon as possible.”

In the event of a post office delivery disruption

Weekly newspapers like The Leader will be affected by any strike action or lockout. In the event of a service disruption, The Leader will be available for subscribers to pick up at our office at 41 Main Street, in the Morrisburg Village Plaza. All subscriber copies will be held for pick-up, or will be mailed following the resumption in postal service. There will be no changes to store or newsstand deliveries of The Leader during any potential Canada Post labour dispute.

