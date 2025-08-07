New project breaks ground at Port of Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN – Another project broke ground last week at the Port of Johnstown, expanding access to critical farm inputs for the region.

V6 Agronomy broke ground July 29 on a new 25,000 square foot phosphate terminal at the Port. It is the beginning of a larger plan for improving access to the nutrient in the country.

“This is a true ground-breaking moment, 15 years in the making,” said Ryan Brophy, company CEO. “We’re doing more than building a structure; we’re building a supply chain solution.”

The terminal in Johnstown is the first phase of a plan to add to the agriculture supply chain. Currently, more than two million tonnes of phosphate are imported per year into Canada, mostly from the United States. The project will assist in diversifying the country’s import strategy.

Brophy said the company has worked with rail carrier Canadian National to assist with logistics in shipping from the Port to Saskatchewan, including pairing reciprocal loads of grains, pulses, potash, and sulphur for export. The company said that those products are in demand in Africa and Asia, and are currently shipping via Vancouver.

“We’re taking full advantage of what’s already here to deliver more for Canadian Agriculture,” Brophy added. Phase one of the project will allow for 18,000 tonnes of storage and will be served by truck and rail.

Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Mayor Tory Deschamps welcomed the addition of the new terminal project to the Port. .

“It’s incredibly exciting to welcome V6 to the Port of Johnstown property,” said Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Mayor Tory Deschamps. “This is a major milestone for our entire region. Our township and port are wide open for business and ready to support bold, forward-looking projects that will strengthen our local economy. We’re proud to do our part to ensure the integrity of the Canadian supply chain.”

Michael Jiggins, representative for Leeds-Grenville-Rideau Lakes and Thousand Islands MPP Steve Clark, lauded the township’s leadership in economic development. “TWPEC could give the upper levels of government a lesson on how to get things done. This is what happens when a community opens the door and says yes to business.”

Construction of the terminal is expected to be completed and operational by next year.

