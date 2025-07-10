Ridgewood Industries closure ends 300 jobs

CORNWALL – Nearly 300 people will be out of work as the Ridgewood Industries plant in Cornwall is set to shut down in September. The plant has been in the city for 55 years.

News of the closure by Montréal-headquartered parent company Dorel Industries was announced to employees last week.

Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale said in a statement July 8 that this is terrible news for the community.

“These community members are at the forefront of my thoughts as they face uncertainty amidst the loss of their employment,” he said.

Towndale added that he had spoken to company representatives and that all employees will receive severance from the company. The company is citing an operational review and economic factors as the reason to close the flat-pack furniture plant.

He continued that the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development is looking to establish a Rapid Re-Employment and Training Service office for employees affected by the closure.

“We will do whatever we can for our community members who have been affected at this challenging time,” Towndale said.

