Editorial – SLPC project is a historic opportunity

For about five years, the St. Lawrence Parks Commission, South Dundas, South Stormont, and the provincial government have been in talks over expanding municipal water and wastewater connections to SLPC attractions in the region. The next step in this was announced July 4, a four-year $82.2 million capital funding plan for new on-the-ground facilities on the Long Sault Parkway, and underground service connections. The funding will pay to connect the Long Sault Parkway properties to South Stormont’s municipal water infrastructure. It will also connect Upper Canada Village and the surrounding marina, golf course, and campgrounds to South Dundas’ municipal water services. This is a historic opportunity for municipalities to not only redress some of the broken promises from the Seaway project in the 1950s, but set up this region for future success – specifically South Dundas.

Unlike South Stormont, South Dundas is not actively seeking land in exchange for access to our water systems – money is the goal. South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad did not disclose how much money is on the table, as the final agreements are not concluded. Money, however should definitely be on the table – both in lump sum payment for capital connection costs, a fair payment for water use in the future, and in adding to municipal taxation of lands. Presently, South Dundas receives $5,444 per year as payment in-lieu of municipal taxes, or $1 per acre of land owned by the SLPC here.

The SLPC owns more develop-worthy land in South Dundas than in South Stormont, meaning that any future growth will happen here. Adding municipal services means projects are more feasible – so too is opportunity. What kind of tourist developments could there be? Past plans over the years have included a water park, a conference centre, and a four-season resort. This provincial government has no issue with dreaming big and announcing big tourist projects. Given the acceptance of casinos and gaming now in Ontario, and the focus on domestic travel thanks to changing global geopolitical views, opportunities for a wide variety, or even multiple projects, exist – as does the will to proceed. Considering the vast numbers of opportunities available, including potential housing, there is little reason to believe that any reasonable proposal will be anything but welcomed by the community.

South Dundas has the advantage here, as the SLPC needs us more than we need them. Any agreement between South Dundas and the provincial crown agency must ensure there is fair and ongoing compensation for future development. That means market value tax assessment for all SLPC properties – current and future. This is our opportunity to get a fair deal more than 65 years after receiving a raw deal from the province. Hopefully, our municipal leaders take full advantage.

