South Dundas United FC Match Week 2 results

IROQUOIS – Cold weather did not cool down the soccer action as Match Week Two began in the South Dundas United soccer leagues May 31.

Tied 1-1 at half-time, Portugal defeated Netherlands 3-2 in their MILK U14 Soccer League match May 31. Lennox Corneau, Benjamin Saunders, and Chase Pellegrini scored for Portugal in the win; Duncan De Vries and Maverick DeJong were goal scorers for Netherlands. Portugal moved into first place in the league with their win.

Brazil and Belgium were both looking for their first win of the season, with Brazil earning all three points in the match. The teams were tied 1-1 at half-time, Henry Staebler scored for Brazil, and Charlie Steinburg scored for Belgium. The second half saw Brazil go ahead with goals from McKinley Lalonde-Testerink and Arielle Carpenter. Brazil won 3-1.

Spain moved into sole possession of first place in the MILK U18 league defeating Argentina 4-2. Argentina took the lead in the first half. Spain rallied back in the second half, scoring three goals for the win. Spain goalscorers: Chase Alger (3) and Simon Martins; Argentina: Will Gibbons and Gavin Pergunas.

France won their first match of the season, defeating England 3-1. Brooke Prieur put France ahead 1-0 in the first half. Jaidin Richmire tied the game early in the second half. Dylan DeBoer’s goal five minutes later broke the tie for France, while Orion Puskas’ late goal added insurance in the final minutes for the win.

Croatia moved into first place in the MILK U11 league with their 4-1 win over Germany. Jaxson Holmes and Sunny Lloyd’s goals gave Croatia a 2-1 lead over Germany by half-time. Blake Merkley-Carroll scored for Germany. Reece Arsenault and Toby Austin scored in the second half for Croatia to secure the win.

Italy scored four goals in the first half to take a decisive lead over Morocco. Two more goals were added by the leaders in second half, while Morocco scored once to spoil a shut out. Final scored was 6-1 for Italy. Goalscorers – Italy: Emmett Cooper-Kerkhof (2), Jack Johnston (2), and Mackenzie Harrington (2); Morocco: Willow Turner.

Senegal moved into first place in the Tim Hortons TimBITS U9 Soccer League with their 7-5 win over Japan. Switzerland defeated Uruguay 7-1 to move into second place. Columbia shut out Austria 2-0; while Mexico and Denmark drew 1-1.

Ukraine won 4-1 over South Korea in the Tim Hortons U7; Australia shut out Northern Ireland 1-0; while Wales defeated Sweden 8-1.

In the Tim Hortons U5 league, Ghana blanked Canada 5-0; Ireland won 4-1 over Norway; Poland won 7-3 over Scotland; while Finland and Czechia played to a 3-3 draw.

