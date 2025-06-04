This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 4, 2025

June 4, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Aspirations for $14.2 million infrastructure renewal project;
  • Emard Bros. donation supports local GTR 1008 renewal;
  • Tough Act to Follow – Indeed, $20,000 raised;
  • Students helping kids with Real World Learning Project;
  • Extra charges preferred option considering plazas futures;
  • New look to greet customers at Tan’s Fusion grand opening;
  • Lockmaster land deemed surplus;
  • Rural education committee looks at rural school funding;
  • Editorial – Huge MPP pay increase inappropriate;
  • South Dundas United FC Match Week 2 results;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories are published online beginning each Thursday.

