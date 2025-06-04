This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 4, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Aspirations for $14.2 million infrastructure renewal project;
- Emard Bros. donation supports local GTR 1008 renewal;
- Tough Act to Follow – Indeed, $20,000 raised;
- Students helping kids with Real World Learning Project;
- Extra charges preferred option considering plazas futures;
- New look to greet customers at Tan’s Fusion grand opening;
- Lockmaster land deemed surplus;
- Rural education committee looks at rural school funding;
- Editorial – Huge MPP pay increase inappropriate;
- South Dundas United FC Match Week 2 results;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
