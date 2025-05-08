Voter turnout nears 69 per cent

CORNWALL – A week after the federal election, official results for the riding of Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry showed that incumbent Conservative candidate Eric Duncan won 56.3 per cent of the popular vote April 28.

Duncan – who was elected to his third consecutive term as MP, had 37,399 votes cast for him, an increase from the 2021 election – including redistributed votes with the riding being expanded in 2024.

Liberal Sarah Good received 26,407 votes or 39.8 per cent of the popular vote – also a record level of support for her party.

NDP Mario Leclerc received 1,653 votes or 2.5 per cent, a significant drop from the last election, and from the last time he ran for the party.

Green Party’s Gord Kubanek also saw his support drop to 674 votes, or one per cent. Libertarian Karl MacKinnon earned just 274 votes, or 0.4 per cent of the popular vote.

Elections Canada reported that the riding had 417 ballots marked as rejected or spoiled ballots.

In all, 66,824 voters in the riding between advanced polls and the April 28 vote cast a ballot, increasing voter turnout to 68.95 per cent, an increase of nearly seven percent from 2021. Voter turnout, as a percentage, was the highest in the riding since the 1988 federal election. Nearly 97,000 people in the riding were eligible to vote.

Validated election results were released by Elections Canada for the riding on May 2.

