No South Dundas businesses get regional incentives funding

CORNWALL – SDG Counties council approved funding to 13 of 15 applicants in this year’s Regional Incentives Program – with businesses in five-out-of-six municipalities receiving support. The only lower-tier municipality that had no businesses receiving any Counties money – South Dundas.

Council approved at their April 22 meeting more than $250,000 in funding. This includes three businesses from North Dundas, two from North Glengarry, three from North Stormont, two from South Stormont, and three from South Glengarry. Only two of the 15 applicants, one being the South Mountain Agriculture Society, the other being 20 Main Street – Finch, were denied funding.

There were no applicants from South Dundas in this year’s funding window for the Counties RIP program.

North Dundas businesses receiving RIP support include $25,000 towards a building expansion by EB Storage in Winchester; $25,000 towards a second building at Dundas Machine in Winchester; and $3,895.77 for a retail space expansion at the Video Game Mansion in Chesterville.

In all, Counties spent the entire $250,000 budget for RIP projects this year, and then some. Of the $257,362.48 approved by council, $7,362.48 will come from the programs reserves this year.

Successful RIP applicants receive the money from the program as a reimbursement after a project has been successfully completed.

