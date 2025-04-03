Welcoming the music and comedy of the Bilinguish Boys



MORRISBURG – Extraordinary music, hilarious comic improvisations, and a wonderful rapport with audiences – the Bilinguish Boys have it all. And on Saturday, April 5, at 7pm, the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage welcomes this talented trio to Upper Canada Playhouse.

Stef Paquette, Edouard Landry and Dayv Poulin, from the wilds of Greater Sudbury, bring their own special blend of music, comedy and improvisation to every one of their unique concerts. They actually got their name when an English speaker mistakenly referred to these Franco-Ontarians as “bilinguish” rather than bilingual – and they loved it. Masters of music, playful and light-hearted, Stef, Edouard and Dayv blend great songs, guitars and original comedy in their shows and look forward to delighting their Morrisburg audience.

As entertainers who bring comedy into their performances, I asked Stef if there was such a thing as genuine, national ‘Canadian Humour.’ “It’s a big country! And a country with two official languages to boot!” he said. “I feel that Canadians are known for making fun of themselves, often highlighting the quirks of Canadian life and identity. There is a politeness and subtlety about us…often avoiding harsh or overly blunt jokes. Canadian humour often integrates elements from French culture and a diverse range of immigrant communities. Our humour often plays on regional differences such as between the anglophone and francophone parts of the country.”

With so much to draw from, The Bilinguish Boys have no difficulties finding inspirational material for their unique shows. “The interplay of English and French represents the bilingual culture of Canada. Our performances often reflect …the experience of navigating multiple languages. We react to our audience and surroundings, creating a dynamic performance that can vary from show to show. We want the audience members to feel like they’re not only watching a performance, but they are part of that performance. Our goal is to create a unique fusion of music and comedy that captures the essence of our group’s bilingual roots.”

Each of the Bilinguish Boys brings his own special qualities to the group.

They’ve been performing together, making albums, and staging concerts for a few years.

A bit “tongue in cheek” Stef described his fellow performers this way.

“Ed is the smart one of the group. He’s an urban planner for Sudbury, when not recording his umpteenth album. Besides he’s got the guitar chops! Dayv is a human jukebox. I believe this guy knows every song ever recorded. Oh, he’s got quite the vocal range! As for me, well I’m the eye candy! Seriously, my job is to read the crowd. I’m just an improv guy who bought a guitar. Together it just works because of the mutual respect we have for each other. All three of us have a common goal: to create a unique moment with every show. So far, so good.”

Although the Bilinguish Boys have created studio albums, Steph feels that a live audience “brings a unique energy and immediacy to performances that is deeply fulfilling. The reactions from the audience – laughter, applause or even silence – enhance a performance: it’s a unique experience each time. Unpredictability often leads to genuine moments…there’s no better rush.”

The Bilinguish Boys have created music and comedy albums, performed at concerts throughout the province, and are renowned for their energy, creativity and light-hearted inclusive spirit. Their Morrisburg concert April 5 at 7 pm at Upper Canada Playhouse is bound to be a memorable one. As Steph puts it, “Audience members can look forward to an engaging and lively experience: catchy tunes that include both English and French lyrics, humour, audience interaction. And maybe, just maybe, we’ll witness the creation of the Morrisburger!!”

