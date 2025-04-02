This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 2, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Sunshine List grows in South Dundas;
  • Minimal change to South Dundas council pay;
  • Skating club goes country in season-end show;
  • Lockmaster’s reflections: 50-years, 21,010 vessels, and still counting;
  • Dundas Agricultural Hall of Fame 2025 inductees announced;
  • Federal candidate field grows to five;
  • Editorial – Sunshine List highlights need for reform;
  • Photos from last weekend’s skating show;
  • Welcoming the music and comedy of the Bilinguish Boys at the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage;
  • These stories and more, plus your letters to the editor.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

