Wind shift saves ice fisherman in Iroquois

IROQUOIS – South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services was called into action for an ice fisherman, who found himself in a harrowing situation March 20 just before 11 a.m.

A large section of ice that the man was ice fishing on in the bay near the Iroquois boathouses broke free from shore and drifted away.

According to the OPP the ice began breaking up as it moved through open water.

SDFES Fire Chief Alldred-Hughes responded to the call and from shore assessed the situation and coordinated with neighbouring agencies including OPP, EMS and the Department of National Defense for a helicopter deployment.

The Cornwall Fire Department, which has a rescue boat, was arriving on scene when fortunately for all involved the wind changed direction and pushed the remaining piece of ice that he was on to shore at the Iroquois Golf Course where he was able to scramble to safety.

The man was met there on shore by SDFES, Cornwall Fire, OPP and EMS.

He was checked by EMS before being released to go home at 12:08 p.m.

Police estimated that he travelled about 2 km on the drifting ice.

The man told officers on scene that he was “saying his prayers” during the ordeal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

