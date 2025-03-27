Valecraft to fund some pedestrian infrastructure improvements in Iroquois

IROQUOIS – The company backing a 300-unit residential development in Iroquois is pledging to fund a crosswalk and other pedestrian improvements.

In response to the editorial published in the March 19 edition of The Leader titled: Why does South Dundas wait on safety? Valecraft Homes officials said the company is funding one crosswalk and a sidewalk installation.

“Valecraft agrees that pedestrian safety should be improved on County Road 2, adjacent to our Merkley Oaks neighbourhood development, as well as other new construction along the busy artery,” said Christopher Straka, planning and development manager with Valecraft. “Our commitment to create a safe neighbourhood for residents of our homes and the greater community extends beyond the boundary of our development site.”

Straka said the company will fully fund a crosswalk on County Road 2 between Elizabeth Drive and Rooney Street. Additionally, the company will pay for the installation of a 1.5 metre wide sidewalk on the north side of CR2 between Rooney and Elm Streets. That sidewalk will be separated from the road by a ditch.

In March 2023, Ross Video purchased the former KBD Transportation facility. During that purchase, the company said at the time that it was working with South Dundas on installing a sidewalk and crosswalk to that facility.

Those plans, Valecraft’s commitment, and work on changes at the Iroquois Plaza may mean that a crosswalk in the high traffic area between the south and north sides of CR2 could be implemented this year.

“As soon as possible. I can’t see why we can’t do it in 2025,” said South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad.

The mayor said there is no specific date to start construction. Currently the municipality is planning on changes to the plaza, including readjusting the street.

“We want to tie it all together, and do it all at once,” Broad explained of the different pieces. “You have Valecraft, the expansion of the Esso property, the new building next door, and Ross – plus the Iroquois plaza changes.”

Broad said that Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre is leading the redesign for the entry way to the plaza. Parks, Recreation, and Facilities Director David Jansen presented a plan to South Dundas council in 2024 to add green space to the existing parkette at the plaza and reconfigure the entrances from CR2.

The mayor added that incoming CAO Ben de Haan will be an asset to getting the crosswalks and improvements completed due to his experience as Transportation Director for SDG Counties.

Currently, there are no crosswalks or signals along CR 2 in Iroquois, which sees pedestrian traffic from students attending Seaway District High School during the lunch hours, and other traffic throughout the day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

