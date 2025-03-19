Morrisburg Cenotaph project in the works

MORRISBURG – If a new project proposal goes ahead according to plan Morrisburg’s monuments will all be moved to one new location.

Morrisburg is the last South Dundas town slated for a cenotaph project.

Like the Matilda, Iroquois and Williamsburg cenotaph projects Eric Duncan is chair of the Morrisburg Cenotaph project.

The proposal will be presented to South Dundas council at the March 19 meeting.

The Morrisburg Cenotaph project proposal plans to relocate all six pieces of local significance from their present locations to one single location.

The “pieces” include the Morrisburg Soldier Monument from the Justice building, the two artillery guns from beside that monument, the Ladies Auxiliary Cenotaph located on the east lawn of the Justice Building, the Morrisburg Veterans Cenotaph and Tribute to the Seaway Project from the Docksyde area, and the Howitzer from the Morrisburg waterfront area.

“After debating the merits of various locations, it was decided that the best site would be the current north half-moon walkway located east of the ball diamond along Canada Way Drive,” said Duncan in delegation documentation. (Canada Way was renamed Cruickshank Way in 2019.)

It is estimated that the project will cost $125,000 to $150,000.

Each piece will be refurbished before they are relocated to the new site.

The goal is to have the conceptual plan and drawings this spring and raise the funds over the course of 2025.

The project should break ground in Spring 2026. The plan is for the project to be completed in Summer 2026 when the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg will celebrate its 100th anniversary.

