Music, laughs and lots of fun at the upcoming Celtic Cabaret

March 20, 2025 W. Gibb – Leader staff Entertainment

MORRISBURG – What happens when you mix a variety of Muppets, a few silly punsters, terrific musicians and outstanding singers and gather them all together at St. James Anglican Church in Morrisburg? Why a wonderful and very entertaining Celtic Cabaret of course!

On Saturday, April 5, at 7 p.m., everyone is invited to take in St. James’ Celtic Cabaret…an evening of delightful music, unexpected (but enthusiastic) dancers, and some wonderful characters – maybe even Kermit and his Rainbow: all brought to you by the casts, crews and friends who, in other years, have presented St. James shows like Curse of the Black Walnut and The Vicar of Dibley.

This merry gang will be joined by some truly wonderful musicians and singers.

Seaway District High School teacher, Colleen Leslie will be bringing very talented Seaway student musicians to the Cabaret. Also on stage to deliver his unique and delightful music will be Conor Veinotte and O’Hara the Dog Band. To sing for you will also be the wonderful Dani Shea Barkley.

In short the Celtic Cabaret on April 5 will be an evening to remember. Tickets are $20 and are available at St James. The ticket price also includes light refreshments. All funds raised from this show go to support outreach ministries of the Anglican Parish of South Dundas.

Join your friends for an evening of laughs, music and fun at St James’ one of a kind Celtic Cabaret.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.