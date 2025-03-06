Seaway Scoop: Gold for Seaway Band

By Victoria But – Seaway Scoop writer

On February 21, the Seaway District High School Concert Band performed at the Capital Region Musicfest in Ottawa, performing in the Concert Band, Orchestra and Chamber Music section.This eight day festival sees over 3,000 students perform from Elementary to Grade 12.

The Seaway Concert Band performed three diverse pieces including Hopak!, Something-Modal, and Headless Horseman. The countless hours of hard work and practice payed off when the band left from the festival winning Gold.

Not only did their performance win them a gold medal, it also won them a well deserved invitation to compete at nationals in Toronto!

“I was very proud of how the band played,” Colleen Leslie, band director and coop teacher at Seaway told The Scoop. “It was so nice to see them give such a good performance after all the hard work they put in! We were all very excited when we found out we got a gold and an invitation to play at the Musicfest Nationals in May!”

She also gave a shoutout to Lisa Concessi MacLean, one of the adjudicators, who gave the band some great tips during a workshop they had after their performance.

But a gold wasn’t the only award one band member received. Grade 12 student Ethan Johnston was the recipient of the honour award for the Seaway Concert Band at the Capital Region Music Festival.

“He has been in the band since Grade 7. He has learned multiple instruments and is a strong leader in the group,” said Leslie, commenting on his impact on the band. “His enthusiasm for music and involvement in the band has inspired many of our newer members to join and become the best they can be!”

Johnston said it was a great feeling knowing his efforts had been recognized.

“Band is like a second family to me so it’s very easy to show up and try my best, all while helping out the people around me. I feel honoured that I received the award, and appreciate everyone in the band that’s helped me along the way.”

Many of the members of the band could not hold back their excitement for the win.

“None of the other bands before us have done this, so we are the first ones,” said Grade 10 band member Isabella Johnston.

With all this being said, the Seaway Concert Band should be very proud of what they achieved and what’s to come with their next performance at the MusicFest Nationals in May!

This year, the Seaway Scoop is authored by Addison Grant, Merab Ali, Victoria But, and Grace Smail and is published in partnership with The Leader.

