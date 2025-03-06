Game over – Jr. Lions exit playoffs

WESTPORT – The Morrisburg Jr. Lions’ playoff run will not continue into March. After securing one more game in their first round playoff series with an exciting overtime win February 22, the Lions fell to the Westport Rideaus in game five of the playoffs, 5-3.

The Lions took a quick 1-0 lead with Ben Lapier scoring 75 seconds into the game from a pass by Lukas Rozon. Ashton Adams (from Liam Berry-Lavallee) made it 2-0 eight minutes later. Westport responded less than a minute later. Rideaus’ forward Eric Judson’s unassisted goal cut the Lions’ lead in half.

A Lions’ power-play late in the period resulted in Lapier scoring his second goal of the night, assisted by Justin Cyr and Bennett Harty. Morrisburg led Westport 3-1 after 20 minutes.

Early in the second period, the Rideaus added a second goal when Reagan Donnelly found his way past Lions’ goalie Carson Garrod. The Lions still led the Rideaus 3-2 at the end of the second period.

Westport tied the game eight minutes into the third period on a goal by Rylan Boyer. Morrisburg had two power-play opportunities that the team was unable to capitalize on. The team then got into a penalty-kill situation with five minutes left in the period. Twenty-two seconds were left in the penalty-kill when former Lions forward Josh Price scored the Rideaus’ go-ahead-goal. Westport led Morrisburg for the first time in the game 4-3.

The Lions pulled their goalie with less than two minutes left in the game for the extra attacker. Boyer’s empty-net goal with 1:16 remaining sealed Morrisburg’s fate. The game ended on a low note with a fight breaking out on the ice with 41 seconds to go. Lapier, Rozon, Noah Cyr (Rideaus) and Cole Smith (Rideaus) were tossed from the game.

The Lions fell to the Rideaus 5-3, ending their playoff run in the first round in five games.

Morrisburg finished in seventh overall in the National Capital Junior Hockey League in the regular season, third in the league’s west division, with a record of 12 wins, 21 losses, and one overtime loss for 25 points.

Around the league

The North Dundas Rockets bounced back from a double-overtime loss in Game Six to beat the St. Isidore Eagles 7-4 to win their series in seven games.

Defending champions, the Gatineau Hull-Volant, advanced to the second round by dispatching the Cumberland Castors in game five of their series 6-3.

The Vankleek Hill Cougars previously grounded the Metcalfe Jets, sweeping that series in four games.

Up next – The Rockets face their toughest challenge of the year as they play the Hull-Volant. Game one of that series was played March 2, with Gatineau beating North Dundas 3-0. Game 2 of that series is in Chesterville on March 8.

The Rideaus dropped game one of their series against the Cougars 4-3. They play in Vankleek Hill on March 8 as well.

