More provincial money for Winchester District Memorial Hospital

WINCHESTER – Provincial funding for Winchester District Memorial Hospital will increase this year by over $956K.

Following the January 7 announcement of additional funding for the Cornwall Community Hospital by local MPP and Minister of Colleges and Universities Nolan Quinn, the MPP’s office said that WDMH also received a top up.

Hospital CEO Cholly Boland confirmed the funding increase.

“We received funding in the same manner that all other hospitals did in line with this announcement,” Boland told The Leader. “WDMH received an addition to its annual budget of $956,100.”

The funding, like the $4.4 million increase for the CCH, will go towards staffing.

“The funds are 100 per cent for staffing to support the rising costs associated with staffing to ensure stability now and into the future,” Boland added.

In 2024, the provincial government increased funding for hospitals across the province by two per cent, with an additional two per cent funding for hospitals with higher growth.

The funding increase and announcement in Cornwall for that hospital’s increase, is the latest in a series of whistle stop announcements made in the past two months as an early general election is expected this winter. Energy Minister Stephen Lecce was in Cornwall last week touting an announced home renovation and energy efficiency program.

