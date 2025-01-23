Editorial – Action over observation needed

There are many groups and organizations in our region, province, and country that are very astute at pointing out the various societal problems of the day. These problems are already well-known. Currently, we have a significant increase in food insecurity and reliance on food banks. There is a growing gap between the top and the bottom of the income range of Canadians, and a continued erosion of the perceived middle class. Inflation continues to take a bite out of Canadians’ wallets. Housing prices – both rental and home ownership – remain out of reach for many. The problem with groups and organizations pointing out all our woes is that few do anything tangible to actually help in the short term. Often action is best delivered through small steps taken locally.

Last week, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit issued a press release calling attention again to food insecurity – specifically calling it a “crisis.” The EOHU, along with two other health units, offer statistics which highlight the rise in food insecurity, and note how some government programs like Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program have not kept up with inflation. The health units propose possible solutions for provincial or federal governments to consider implementing. When asked by The Leader what the EOHU was going to do specifically, the health unit said it was raising awareness: “As an organization committed to cultural safety and anti-oppression, the EOHU is raising awareness of the issue and urging partners and community members to take action.” In other words, the EOHU is pointing out a problem, but telling others do something about it – not them.

Ontario’s public health units have very clear mandates from the Ministry of Health. The EOHU’s mandate is “to promote wellness, prevent and protect against disease and injury, and advocate for healthier communities.” The health unit is funded with tax money from municipal and upper levels of government.

It falls within the EOHU’s mandate to address food insecurity and that should mean not only pointing it out, but doing something about it. It could be something simple as providing healthy fruit and vegetable trays at any of its public contact points for its programs like its “Watch Me Grow” drop-in or its vaccination clinics. That is something actionable that makes a difference rather than just pointing at a problem – what an example they could set for other organizations to mimic.

There is a stark contrast between this government-funded organization, and local charities like the House of Lazarus. The HoL takes action with what resources it has available, and tries to do something about an issue – while also raising awareness. To address food insecurity, the group started and has grown its food bank system, adding new locations to fill the needs in the community. It even offers regularly scheduled free meal events.

There is much that government-funded entities like the EOHU could learn from charities like the House of Lazarus. Pointing out problems for others to solve while doing so little to help is a waste of tax money.

