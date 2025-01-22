This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 22, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

Making way for $170 million of new housing in Iroquois;

BMO closures slated for neighbouring communities;

Six point weekend for the playoff-bound Jr. Lions;

Contest winners seeking next level partnership;

More money for Winchester District Memorial Hospital;

No time line for UCDSB internet restoration;

Editorial – Action over observation needed;

U18BH Lions thump Braves;

Futsal Match Week 4 results;

These stories and more, plus – columnist Wendy Gibb back from her Christmas Vacation with another tall tail of Puddin’!

