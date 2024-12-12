Ship salvage planned this week

December 12, 2024 Phillip Blancher – Local Journalism Initiative Reporter News
The Algoma Central ship Tim S. Dool struck the Crysler Island Shoal November 23 and remains stuck just outside the St. Lawrence Seaway navigation channel. Salvage operations are still underway to free the ship. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

MORRISBURG – Grounded for over three weeks, a planned salvage operation for the Algoma Central ship Tim S. Dool will move forward sometime this week. The ship struck the Crysler shoal in Lake St. Lawrence near Upper Canada Village on November 23.

The plan, which was approved by Transport Canada, will see additional ships at the site with the load of grain on the Tim S. Dool being off-loaded in a process known as lightering.

Once the grain has been transferred, crews will attempt to tow the ship off the shoal. If freed, the ship will be moored at a nearby anchorage for inspection.

According to Seaway ship-watching website BoatNerd.com, equipment for the salvage is coming from Sorel and Picton to assist with the salvage operation.

The Tim S. Dool is the oldest ship in the Algoma Central fleet. It was en route to Quebec City with a shipment of grain.

The 2024 navigation season for the Montréal-Lake Ontario section of the St. Lawrence Seaway is due to end January 5, 2025.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.