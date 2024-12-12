Ship salvage planned this week

MORRISBURG – Grounded for over three weeks, a planned salvage operation for the Algoma Central ship Tim S. Dool will move forward sometime this week. The ship struck the Crysler shoal in Lake St. Lawrence near Upper Canada Village on November 23.

The plan, which was approved by Transport Canada, will see additional ships at the site with the load of grain on the Tim S. Dool being off-loaded in a process known as lightering.

Once the grain has been transferred, crews will attempt to tow the ship off the shoal. If freed, the ship will be moored at a nearby anchorage for inspection.

According to Seaway ship-watching website BoatNerd.com, equipment for the salvage is coming from Sorel and Picton to assist with the salvage operation.

The Tim S. Dool is the oldest ship in the Algoma Central fleet. It was en route to Quebec City with a shipment of grain.

The 2024 navigation season for the Montréal-Lake Ontario section of the St. Lawrence Seaway is due to end January 5, 2025.

