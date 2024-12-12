Runciman reappointed Parks Commission chair

MORRISBURG – Retired senator, MPP, and provincial cabinet minister Bob Runciman has been reappoint for a third and final term as chair of the St. Lawrence Parks Commission. The appointment was announced in late November by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Gaming, which oversees the Crown agency.

“[Runciman] is a recognized and respected leader, with a long and distinguished career in public service. His leadership, knowledge and experience have been great assets in serving and promoting the St. Lawrence Parks Commission,” said Denelle Balfour with the MTCG.

Runciman has served as chair of the SLPC since 2019. From 1981 to 2010, he was the Member of Provincial Parliament for Leeds-Grenville. Runciman was a cabinet minister for Premiers Frank Miller, Mike Harris, and Ernie Eves. He was elevated to the Canadian Senate in 2010, and retired from that office in 2017 once he reached the mandatory retirement age of 75.

Runciman will begin his third term as chair in January 2025.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

