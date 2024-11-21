Upper Canada District School Board leadership acclaimed

BROCKVILLE – Upper Canada District School Board chair Jamie Schoular and vice-chair Lynda Johnston were acclaimed for a second one-year term on November 13.

The two were elected by their fellow trustees in 2023 after winning a contested election. The election for this year saw no challengers come forward.

Following his acclimation, Schoular thanked the board for their continued support.

“I would like to thank and acknowledge my trustee colleagues for their dedication and hard work on behalf of all students and their families in the UCDSB. It is truly an honour for me to be associated with a group of leaders from their individual communities who believe in the importance of quality, public education.”

He continued that he felt there was a lot of be proud of in the board, citing improved five-year graduation averages, and an overall increase in EQAO results across all age groups and subjects tested last year.

“Our real world learning initiatives are setting a high programming standard that other boards seek to emulate. And those are just a few of the things that set us apart from other boards,” Schoular said.

He concluded his remarks highlighting what individual trustees brought to the table representing their various areas.

“We do indeed come from different parts of this big geographic area known as Upper Canada, but we are all here to serve all the boys and girls in all our communities.”

In her remarks, Johnston thanked her fellow trustees for their support.

“This past year has been such a cooperative team effort,” she said. “When I look at other boards, and I view other trustee meetings, I see how well we work together and how that tone of respect is at the table. I hope it continues.”

Schoular, a retired principal, was first elected trustee at the UCDSB in 2018. He was re-elected 2022. He defeated five-term chair John McAllister in 2023.

Johnston, also a retired school official. She was elected in 2022 to her first term as trustee after a 35-year career in education.

School boards in Ontario are required to elect trustee chair and vice-chair positions yearly.

