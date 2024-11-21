Slight rebound for St. Lawrence Seaway shipping traffic

CORNWALL – Monthly traffic numbers from the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Company point to a slight rebound in shipping volume in October. The Seaway has seen reduced traffic – both in vessel transits and tonnage – this year.

Dry Bulk and Iron Ore shipments continue their double-digit decline in traffic compared to October 2023 numbers, however Liquid Bulk, General Cargo, and Grain shipments now have seen significant growth. This is largely buoyed by potash and wheat shipments.

“Trends across major cargo segments indicate continued demand in key sectors,” said Jim Athanasiou, SLSMC president. “We anticipate a strong finish to the season.”

Total cargo shipments compared to October 2023 are down one per cent at 28 million tonnes. Grain is up 11.24 per cent to 7.99 million tonnes, while general cargo is up 357K tonnes or 17 per cent.

Iron Ore shipments have decreased by nearly one million tonnes, and dry bulk shipments are down about the same amount. From the Seaway opening to the end of October, 2,987 vessels had travelled through the St. Lawrence Seaway, a decrease of 28 vessels from this time in 2023.

The Montréal-to-Lake Ontario section of the Seaway is scheduled to close January 5, 2025 while the Welland Canal portion is set to close for the season on January 10.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

