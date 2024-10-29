North Dundas parts ways with CAO

WINCHESTER – North Dundas announced Tuesday afternoon that the township has parted ways with its long-time Chief Administrative Officer, Angela Rutley.

“The decision is effective immediately,” a brief statement issued October 29 said.

Rutley had served as CAO for the township since August 2012.

“On behalf of the council and staff of the Township of North Dundas, I wish to thank Angela for her years of dedicated service to our community,” said Mayor Tony Fraser. “We wish her all the best.”

North Dundas council was the subject of recent controversy when Deputy Mayor Theresa Bergeron, Councillor John Lennox, and Councillor Gary Annable left the October 10 meeting, forcing that meeting to be abandoned for a loss of quorum.

Following that meeting, Councillor Matthew Uhrig characterized the action by the three members of council as an “interpersonal battle.”

Rutley had just returned from a medical leave of absence in the weeks leading up to the October 10 walkout.

Director of Development Services, Calvin Pol, will take over as acting-CAO for the time being.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

