Obituary – Scott Becksted

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Scott, following his prolonged illness. He is at peace. Scott was a devoted and loving father to his daughter, Anna. He and Anna shared a tremendous bond. Scott is survived by his parents Glenn and Donna and his sister Glenda Huff. Scott was predeceased by his sister Dawn Vrab (Mike) and his brother-in-law Craig Huff. He will be missed by his niece and nephew, many cousins, friends and life-long friends.

Scott excelled in his studies at Carleton University and University of Ottawa. He graduated with Bachelor of Arts (Honors) and Master of Education. Scott worked as a teacher and vice principal for OCDSB where he will be fondly remembered by many staff and students. He’d treat his staff to homemade soup and entertained many students in the gym on snow days.

As an avid sports fan, Scott never missed a Sens’ or RedBlacks’ game. He enjoyed family holidays at Grippen Lake and Sand Lake, swimming, waterskiing and eating many home cooked meals. He liked camping and downhill skiing too. A true passion was visiting Morrisburg watching the ships pass and fishing in the St Lawrence River.

The family would like to thank the staff at Southbridge Cornwall for their compassionate care during Scott’s brief stay. We wish to also extend our appreciation and gratitude to David Lapier and his staff at Marsden & McLaughlin Funeral Homes Ltd.

Funeral Arrangements

A visitation will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, November 2nd from 1-4 p.m. In Scott’s memory please consider a donation to The Ottawa Humane Society or Winchester District Memorial Hospital. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

