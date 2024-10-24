Iroquois Legion shifts Remembrance Day service to Iroquois cenotaph

MORRISBURG – Continuing the tradition of holding the Iroquois Remembrance Day Ceremony in advance of November 11, the Iroquois Legion wants to notify the public of a major change to the event.

Taking place Sunday, November 10 at 2 p.m., this year the entire Iroquois Remembrance Service will take place at the Cenotaph located in front of the Iroquois Civic Centre.

“We have traditionally held the service in the Legion Hall prior to marching to the Cenotaph to lay wreaths at the memorial,” explained Royal Canadian Legion Branch 370 Poppy Chair Bev Poore.

The reason for the change: “The members of the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois are very thankful to the community for their generosity in helping make our beautiful cenotaph a reality,” explained Poore. “We want to show our appreciation and pride by holding a traditional and meaningful ceremony there.”

At 2 p.m. a parade will depart from the Iroquois Legion Branch and march along Dundas Street to the Cenotaph.

“Members of the public are welcome to join us for the procession, or meet us at the Civic Centre,” explained Poore.

This change allows the ceremony to be moved indoors at the Civic Centre in case of severe weather.

The service should be 30-45 minutes. Due to space constraints, the Legion plans only to have a very limited number of chairs available.

“Through fundraising and the generosity of our community we have a beautiful Cenotaph for our Service. We are hopeful that the community will come out to honour those that gave the ultimate sacrifice so that we may live freely,” said Poore. “Lest We Forget.”

While this is always the first Remembrance Day Service in South Dundas because it takes place the Sunday before the actual date, it is not the only Remembrance Day Service within the municipality.

On Remembrance Day the Iroquois Legion hosts a wreath laying ceremony at the Matilda Cenotaph in Dixon’s Corners at 11 a.m.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 48 in Morrisburg holds a service at the Morrisburg Legion on November 11.

The earliest service on November 11 takes place at the Crysler Farm Battlefield Memorial at 9 a.m.

