$6 million grain dryer project at Port of Johnstown complete

JOHNSTOWN – Increased energy efficiency and speed – just in time for this year’s fall harvest season. Dignitaries were at the Port of Johnstown October 17 to formally commission the new $6 million grain dryer facility constructed this year.

“With this, we are able to do our part towards a green future,” said Tory Deschamps, mayor of Edwardsburgh-Cardinal, which owns the 90-year old port facility.

The project was announced in August 2023, with $2 million in funding from the federal government’s Ministry of Agriculture and Agri-Food’s Agricultural Clean Technology program.

Deschamps credited parliamentary secretary for the Minister of Agriculture and Glengarry-Prescott-Russell MP Francis Drouin for getting the port funding for this project.

“The Port of Johnstown recognized this fits, giving us the ability to de-carbonize and reduce our emissions,” he said.

“We have aging infrastructure. The existing dryer is nearing the end of its lifecycle so we are able to replace it and do our part.”

Drouin was unable to attend the commissioning due to parliamentary scheduling in the House of Commons but sent his congratulations on completion of the project.

“This project wouldn’t be possible without that grant,” said Port of Johnstown Management Committee Chair and Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Deputy Mayor Stephen Dillabough. “Thank you to the federal government for stepping up and supporting this.”

The ACT program has funded more than 400 projects totalling nearly $200 million to improve energy efficiency and lower the carbon footprint of agriculture and agriculture-related industries since its inception in 2018.

The new grain drier system uses a heat capture and air recycling system that reduces fuel consumption and increases overall efficiency for drying grain.

Port officials said Thursday that the overall efficiency will increase by 30 per cent compared to the 25-year old grain drier system already at the port. It will also lower carbon emissions by up to 30 per cent. Depending on the type of grain that is being dried and other conditions, efficiency may improve by up to 60 per cent.

“With the addition of the wet corn bins, we are able to offer a service to our agriculture community that we weren’t able to before,” Deschamps added.

Port of Johnstown General Manager Robert Dalley said the completed project more than doubles the port’s drying capacity while also expanding the capacity of grain storage at the port’s annex facility.

Dalley and Deschamps both recognized project manager Kevin Saunders, who oversaw construction, for his work in completing the project.

The port now has an approximate storage capacity of 192,500 metric tonnes, including 65,000mt at the annex and 127,500mt in the main elevator.