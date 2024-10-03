Transit feasibility study possible in North Dundas next year

WINCHESTER – It is a conversation that 14 years ago, no elected official on North Dundas council would have considered – rural transit. Council began a conversation on at least possibly considering what a rural transit might mean in North Dundas at their September 26 meeting.

A report to council by now former acting-CAO Ben deHaan for consideration outlined a general overview of rural transit already in service in rural Ontario.

“There are transit funding opportunities offered by the province and the feds,” deHaan told council. “There is a variety of transit options that exist, some in our back yard.”

Some of the transit projects outlined in report include NG Transit in North Grenville, which offers curb-to-curb service in a modified six seat van. Each ride is $5 per adult, with on-demand rides prioritized on a first-come, first-served basis.

Another is Lanark Transportation, which is a not-for-profit association that has a fleet of 14 vehicles in Lanark County and Smiths Falls. The service operates on set routes with stops.

Carefor in North Dundas already offers an on-demand transit service for seniors in the community for non-urgent transportation.

deHaan’s report recommended a survey be taken by North Dundas to understand the needs within the community. North Glengarry already began a similar process earlier this year.

“When I got on council in 2010, this wouldn’t even be discussed,” said North Dundas Mayor Tony Fraser. “The times are changing and demands are different than five years ago.”

Councillor John Lennox said he was supportive of looking at transit needs, but council has not even seen the budget forecast for later this year.

“It’s a good idea. Grenville is doing a good job with this,” he told council. Lennox said he was concerned about affordability and if it will serve the interests of residents.

“In my time in this area, there have been many community organizations try to go down this road,” said Councillor Matthew Uhrig, acknowledging the incidental pun. “In 2010, this wouldn’t have been on the radar.”

He continued that there are gaps in access and challenges, especially connecting North Dundas with services out of Cornwall.

“The dollar dictates all,” Uhrig said. “There are funding opportunities available. I am wanting to go down these routes and see what is available to us.”

deHaan’s report concluded that a transit feasibility study could be included in the 2025 budget and there may be some outside funding to assist with paying for that study.

