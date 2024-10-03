Official Plan process changes reviewed

NORTH DUNDAS – North Dundas council got a first look at the latest Provincial Policy Statement September 26 and how it affects land planning. A report to council explained the changes to land use, zoning, and expanding settlement areas for a community.

“There’s been more changes in the last two-to-three years than there has been in the last 10 years,” said Director of Development Services Calvin Pol.

The PPS allows for up to 30 year planning for communities instead of 20 years that it has been. Expanding settlement areas can be done as needed, not just when official plans are formally updated.

Land swaps are no longer required for settlement boundary changes, an issue that has affected North Dundas before. There have been changes to who can appeal amendments as third-parties, and on-farm uses have been diversified.

Councillor Matthew Uhrig asked if this was going to make changes easier for municipalities, “or is it more words thrown at us from the province?” Mayor Tony Fraser jumped in to respond. “The province are the final ones to approve [changes] and if they decide to styme us.”

The changes to the OP process took effect October 1.

