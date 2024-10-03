Musical Heart and Soul coming to Upper Canada Playhouse – Memphis to Motown

MORRISBURG – “How can you not fall in love with this music? It is truly classic, some of the most popular music of the 60’s and 70’s ever recorded, originating from two of the most important studios in America.”

Playwright, director and musician Chris McHarge was talking about his latest musical production, ‘Memphis to Motown’ coming to Upper Canada Playhouse October 17 to the 27th. Chris has staged some of the most popular concerts ever to come to the Playhouse over the last few years including ‘Glory Days’, ‘Summer of Love’, ‘Johnny and June’ and ‘Blue Suede Shoes.’ His ‘Memphis to Motown’ promises to be just as dynamic and musically exciting. “Some really talented people are going to be with me to stage this show,” he said.

Chris talked about the origins of this production, ‘Memphis to Motown’ from ‘Soulsville to Hitsville’.

“Act I reflects that great rhythm and blues and soul music that began in Stax Studios which was located in the city of Memphis. That’s where the greats like Otis Redding, Sam and Dave, Eddie Floyd, and the Staple Singers all recorded. And the songs that came out of that Memphis Studio include such classics as Knock on Wood, Respect, Try a Little Tenderness, Soul Man and Mr. Big Stuff. As a result, eventually Stax Studios got a new nickname, Soulsville.

Motown, of course, was Detroit, where more wonderful artists recorded. The Supremes, the Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, Gladys Knight and the Pips – they all recorded their big numbers in Motown, which, because these artists regularly hit the top of the charts, eventually earned another nickname, Hitsville.

That’s why I think the title we chose for this show really says it all: Memphis to Motown, Soulsville to Hitsville. I focus in on Stax Studios as much as Motown – both sources of incredible music.”

I asked Chris where he first developed his passion for Soul and R&B.

Some years ago, he and a friend were motoring from Toronto to an event in Quebec. “He put a cassette, Top of the Stax on, and we listened to that tape the whole trip. He actually gave me the cassette, and I kept playing it over and over. Why even my two year old daughter could sing every song. That was where my love for this music began, and out of this love grew a deep desire to build a show around the songs. And that passion has all come together in ‘Memphis to Motown’.”

Chris has brought together a cast of musicians for this production, who are “out of this world. They are such accomplished and talented performers that I’d say they’ve got about 250 years collective experience among them,” he laughed. “There’s an entire horn section in this show; it’s the biggest musical group we’ve ever brought to the Playhouse. Wait until you hear them!”

He is also bringing “mega-talented singers” to the production. Imogen Wasse appeared at the Playhouse in ‘Glory Days’ and ‘Honky Tonk Angels,’ and she “is the strongest female singer I have ever worked with,” Chris said. Justin Bacchus is new to the show, “but he is incredible on stage, very charismatic. Audiences will love hearing both of them.”

‘Memphis to Motown’ just finished a three week run at the Port Dover theatre and is in Port Colbourne for two weeks. On October 17, the show will open here in Morrisburg. “We hope people will be bopping, singing, and maybe even dancing a little during this show. This is incredible, wonderful music. Enjoy!” said playwright Chris McHarge.

Contact Upper Canada Playhouse for tickets. Don’t let the show go on without you.

