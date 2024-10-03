Lions tamed in heavy loss to Almonte Inferno

ALMONTE – A pair of goals from Callum Stevenson and one from Shamus McDonald were scant consolation for the Morrisburg Lions in Almonte September 27. The Inferno skated to a comfortable 6-3 win, with six different scorers on the game sheet for Almonte.

The Lions dropped to a record of one win and two losses after Friday night’s defeat, falling to ninth place in the National Capital Junior Hockey League standings.

Almonte opened scoring later in the first period with a short-handed goal from Tristam Banks. Two minutes later, Devin Clarke scored to extend the Inferno’s lead.

Stevenson (from Bradley Greggain and Ben Lapier) scored on a Lions’ power-play to cut the Inferno lead. Morrisburg trailed Almonte 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Another power-play goal, this time from McDonald (assisted by Justin Cyr and Josh Broad), tied the game at two-goals apiece four minutes into the second period. That tie lasted 44 seconds when Ben Herter’s goal fanned the Inferno ahead 3-2. Wayland Thompson added another goal for Almonte seven minutes later.

Stevenson (from Bennett Harty and Greggain) scored again on a Morrisburg power-play to bring the Lions back to within one goal.

A goal by Louis Tumber advanced Almonte again by a goal, Morrisburg continued to trail 5-3 at the end of the second period.

The Inferno scored once more in the game, a power-play goal five minutes into the final frame from Justin Greene, as the Lions fell 6-3. Carson Turner was in goal for Morrisburg.

The loss to Almonte was the only game in the schedule last weekend for Morrisburg. The Lions return to action on October 5, when they host the South Grenville Rangers, who are winless so far this season and sit in the basement of the league. That game starts at 7:15 p.m. The Lions travel to Gatineau Sunday to visit defending league champions, the Gatineau Hull-Volant. Gatineau is unbeaten so far this season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

