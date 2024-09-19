SDU Fall Soccer Leagues Week Two results

IROQUOIS – The Blues had mixed results Saturday as they faced the BMO U13 Fall Soccer League doubleheader September 14. The team tried to bounce back from a two goal deficit in the first half of their match against the Wanderers. Taylor Cochrane’s back-to-back goals propelled the Wanderers to a 2-0 lead over the Blues.

In the second half, Talon Brundige’s goal added insurance for the Wanderers, while Charles Deschamps’ goal for the Blues was consolation for the 3-1 loss.

The Blues faired better in the second leg of their double header, leading the Wanderers 2-1 at half time. Jacob Amagoalik and Michael Ayerst scored for the Blues; Jack Stone scored the lone goal for the Hammers in the half. Mason Perry’s goal in the second half tied the match at 2-2. Nearing the final whistle, a play in the Hammers’ six yard box resulted in an own-goal by the team, handing the Blues a 3-2 win.

In the BMO U18 FSL, the Navigators remain unbeaten three games into the season, earning a close 1-0 win over the Guardians. Adrián De La Torre scored the game winner for the Navs, who lead the league with nine points. Goalkeeper Corson Gilmour posted his first shutout of the fall season.

It was the second loss of the morning for the Guardians, who were short three players this Match Week. Earlier in the morning, the Guardians lost 3-2 to the Rapids. Aislyn Birch’s hat-trick with two goals scored in the first half, and one in the second, sealed the first win of the season for the Rapids. Guardians’ midfielders Christian Markell and Gavin Pergunas each scored in the match.

Hibernian took over first place in the BMO U11 FSL Saturday, winning both sides of their doubleheader.

In the early match, they bounced back from a 2-1 deficit at half-time against the Rangers to win 3-2. Jackson Johnston, Jaxson Holmes, and Joey Turner each scored for Hibernian; Emmett Dewe and Duncan De Vries scored for the Rangers.

In the late match, Hibernian doubled Celtic 4-2. Johnston scored twice in the match, Holmes, and Samuel Puskas each scored once for the Hibs; Greyson Hartle-Poirier scored a brace for Celtic.

The Eagles took sole possession of first place in the Tim Hortons TimBITS U9 FSL with their 7-1 win over the Bees this past weekend. Delwyn Moore opened scoring early in the match, followed by two goals from Lucas Gemperle. The Eagles led the Bees 3-0 at half-time. Gemperle scored four more times in the second half of the match. Karlos Farmer scored later in the second half for the Bees in the loss.

The Dragons won 1-0 over the Osprey. Sandler Corey scored the game winner in the second half of the match, as the team moved into second place in the league.

Mini-Mariners in the Tim Hortons TimBITS U6 FSL played their first match of the season, with Mariners One winning 4-2 over Mariners Two.

