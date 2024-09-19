Obituary – Edith Connolly

November 22, 1927 - September 16, 2024

September 19, 2024 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at the Hartford Retirement Home in Morrisburg on Monday, September 16, 2024, Edith Connolly (nee Rauch) of Morrisburg, in her 97th year.  Beloved wife of the late Charles Connolly and the late Tom Argue.  Loving mother of Mark Connolly (Jayne) of Waterloo and Luke Connolly (Janet) of Almonte.  Edith will be fondly remembered by 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.  She was predeceased by her parents Wilhelm and Hillebrand Rauch (nee Walburga). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Perhaps most importantly, she loved living in Morrisburg for over 40 years, and her extended circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or service.  Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.  If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift, “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

