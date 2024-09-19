Editorial: Equal access to recreation for all users

It is a perennial question that is asked: should municipalities offer free recreation programs to its residents. Should this be as part of the core services that level of government provides. Many municipalities in Ontario provide some free programming. These centre on senior fitness activities and youth opportunities. A search of the current offerings on South Dundas’ website shows zero offerings for free programs for any demographic. That is an understandable concern for some residents, given there have been some free programs offered in past seasons. There has always been an issue with free program offerings – fairness of opportunity.

The argument that some programs should be free because those who would use it do not have the financial means to take part is valid. Finances are often the limiting factor in people participating in fitness and arts programs. As a recent Letter to the Editor submission wrote on September 11, they could not afford to register for any of the programs due to being on a fixed income.

The City of Brampton, for example, offers free access to all its programs for seniors 70-plus years old. That city also has a senior program centre for those 55-plus. Except free, is not actually free. That city’s free programs are funded through the tax base, along with some corporate sponsorship. Brampton has a population of over 600,000 people, South Dundas has about 12,000. It is not workable to provide subsidized or free programs for only seniors – nor should this or any municipality do so. If a free program is to be offered to one demographic, then there should be free programs offered to all demographics.

While it is well-known that many seniors live on fixed incomes, so too do many residents who are not seniors. Considering that all residents are taxpayers, how is it fair that one demographic receive a financial benefit over another? It is not.

Youth recreation is fortunate that Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart program helps subsidize fees for those under the age of 18. In this region, the Upper Canada District School Board also has an opportunities fund called Champions for Kids. That fund assists its students in that board access recreation, activities, and sports. Otherwise, the burden of registration for families is with the families themselves. A missing piece of the puzzle is that for those 18 and older, there are no “Jumpstart”-like programs for adults and seniors. A national organization or charity would fill that need nicely. Municipal taxation does not appropriately fill this need, nor should it.

If South Dundas or any other municipality is to offer a free program for any group, it must offer free programs for all groups. Otherwise, the municipality is picking favourites or discriminating against one or more groups based on socio-economic or demographic factors. Municipal governments – which are funded by everyone – cannot and should not do the same.

