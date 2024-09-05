UCDSB updates trustee Code of Conduct

BROCKVILLE – Upper Canada District School Board trustees approved changes to its Code of Conduct before the start of the 2024-25 school year. Trustees met at a special meeting on August 28 to approve the changes.

Board Chair Jamie Schoular said that he believed that trustees at the UCDSB already act in the spirit of the newly updated Code of Conduct.

“However, our Code of Conduct is now more clearly defined,” he said. “These enhancements are welcomed by Trustees and the process served as a great review as we head into this new school year.”

Among the changes to the Code of Conduct are tighter definitions of how trustees act and treat others. This includes not acting in a way that would discredit or compromise the integrity of the UCDSB, and that a trustee treat everyone equally without discrimination.

Clarifications on conflict of interest rules included a change that no trustees will accept a gift if a “reasonable person might conclude that the gift could influence a trustee when performing their duties,” said the report. Trustees can accept a gift if it has a nominal value, is given as an expression of courtesy or hospitality, or is reasonable in the circumstances. The changes clarified that trustees cannot use board resources for any purposes other than UCDSB business.

Respect for confidentiality was also updated to include that trustees shall not disclose confidential information unless authorized, nor use confidential information they obtain in their role as trustee for personal gain.

A final amendment added that no other trustees except the chair can act as a spokesperson for the board, unless the board authorizes it. Trustees can still publicly say their opinions or speak, but have to be clear they are not speaking on behalf of the UCDSB.

In 2023, UCDSB Trustee Curtis Jordan was sanctioned by the board after a complaint by then-Trustee Chair John McAllister. The board later reversed its decision to ban Jordan from attending meetings and school events.

Jordan was one of four trustees to serve on the review committee, along with Michel LaBonté, Carole Dufont, and Schoular. The province’s Ministry of Education mandated that school boards update its Code of Conduct where needed this year

