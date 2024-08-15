Thompson Timber Mart gives back in celebration of 160th anniversary

IROQUOIS – Knowing just how special it is for a family business to celebrate such a milestone anniversary, Thompsons wanted to do something special, not only to mark the occasion, but to help the community where it has been for all of its 160 years.

“We wanted to celebrate, but we also wanted to give back,” said Thompson TimberMart owner Jamie Thompson at the store last week.

July 27, Thompsons hosted a charity golf tournament, at the Iroquois Golf Course, and dinner at the Iroquois Legion to celebrate their anniversary and to raise funds for Dundas County Hospice.

The tournament filled up quickly with 124 golfers and guests, and the fundraising results from that tournament were revealed last week at the store when Dundas County Hospice board chair Arnold Scheerder was presented a cheque for $7,000.

“This is far more than we expected,” said Scheerder. “A big thanks for this. It couldn’t have come at a better time.”

He said that they are struggling with ministry funding, which has seen recent cuts.

“It’s amazing how this worked out,” said Thompson.

Traditionally about 60 per cent of the DCH budget is funded by the Ministry of Health through the Champlain LHIN. The other 40 per cent is raised through donation, including In Memoriam donations, support from local service groups, grants and fundraising.

Because all services provided by Dundas County Hospice are free of charge, donations like this one go directly to helping those who need the service.

“It’s amazing to see how this community steps up to keep us going,” said Scheerder.

Founded in 1992, Dundas County Hospice offers a variety of services to anyone suffering from a terminal or life-threatening illness. DCH supports its clients and their caregivers through all stages of their illness, including grief and bereavement support after death.

Hospice staff and volunteers offer free, in-home, non-medical care and support to qualifying individuals, family members, caregivers and the bereaved.

In-Home Visits by Trained Volunteers

In-Home Complementary Therapies by Qualified Professionals

Home Hospice Support

Day Hospice Program

Caregiver Support

Bereavement Support

Equipment Loans

Assistance with Supplies

The equipment loan program is unique to this hospice, located in Williamsburg. Available for free as long as needed are all types of medical assistive equipment such as walkers, wheelchairs and much more. This equipment is available both for palliative clients and community clients such as those recovering from surgery.

The grief and bereavement support takes place at the Williamsburg location and can be accessed simply by calling.

Residents of North or South Dundas who live in their own home, with others, or in a retirement home can be referred.

Dundas County Hospice accepts referrals from relatives, health and social service agencies, nurses, physicians, clergy, or friends for any adult or child at any stage of a life-threatening illness or from anyone providing care for a terminally ill dependent.

“We also accept self referrals,” said Scheerder.

“We didn’t know much about Hospice, until it was needed,” said members of the Thompson family gathered to make the donation.

“It was amazing to find out all they offer and how wonderful everyone from Dundas County Hospice is.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

