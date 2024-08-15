Doors Open, an opportunity to explore region

CORNWALL/SDG – It may be nearing the middle of August and back-to-school is looming around the corner – but there is still plenty to do. This weekend (August 17 and 18) is the annual Cornwall and SDG Counties Doors Open with over 25 different locations taking part.

“We’re really excited for this year’s edition of Doors Open,” said Kevin Lajoie – tourism officer for the City of Cornwall. “There’s a great mix of returning sites to explore as well as some new ones like the Cornwall Armouries, The Bishop’s House of Glengarry, the Judy Neville British Home Child Museum and St. Andrew’s United Church.”

Locally in South Dundas, Carman House in Iroquois and the Aultsville Train Station – which is home to the Judy Neville British Home Child Museum – will both be open.

“Doors Open is a great opportunity to discover the amazing history and culture that exists in our region, all free of charge. It’s the perfect chance to get an inside look at some of our best-known historic sites, landmarks and attractions,” said Lajoie.

One of the new locations this year is the Cornwall Armoury on Fourth Street East where the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Highlanders are hosting many events. These include an obstacle course with NERF battle, camouflage and concealment demonstrations, an ultra realistic range simulator and a Scottish Band demonstration. Plus there will be operational field equipment set up, and a command and radio post on display.

In North Dundas, the Chesterville Heritage Centre will open on Saturday only with displays on local history.

Several churches will be open for display including Trinity Church in Cornwall, and St. John the Evangelist Church east of Lancaster on Lake St. Francis.

Looking to learn about Loyalist history and the fur trade in the region, the Glengarry Nor’Westerners and Loyalist Museum in Williamstown is on the tour. Williamstown is a hub in Doors Open with the Sir John Johnston Manor House also open, and the St. Raphael’s Ruins just down the road.

If you are looking for a road trip, the Glengarry Pioneer Museum on County Road 30 in Dunvegan is home to several early-to-mid 1800s log buildings that highlight the French and Scottish heritage of the Glengarry County area.

In Cornwall, several attractions are open with no admission charge including the Historic SDG Jail, the Cornwall Community Museum, and for art lovers, the Cline House Gallery and Studio (on Saturday only.)

Doors Open in Cornwall and SDG Counties is a partnership between Cornwall Tourism and SDG Tourism. It is part of a province-wide heritage tourism program developed by the Ontario Heritage Trust that began in 2002.

For a full list of locations in Cornwall and SDG Counties that are participating in Doors Open this weekend, and the operating hours, visit: https://www.doorsopenontario.on.ca/pages/events/cornwall-and-sdg-counties/

