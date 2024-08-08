Same leadership, different banner for Laura’s

MORRISBURG – A few years ago, Loblaws announced that it would be phasing out all Valu-Mart stores nationwide, transitioning them to the Your Independent Grocer banner name.

The time has come for the local Laura’s Valu-Mart to undergo that change.

“It’s been a work in progress,” said local store owner Laura Callery. “Along with the name change we are completing some exciting new upgrades.”

Three new self-checkout lanes have been installed in the place of one checkout lane, explained Callery. “The change is not drastic,” she said, but it adds a new service to the store.

New produce tables, a new deli/hot meal area and home meal replacement walk-around units all add to the new updated look of Laura’s Your Independent Grocer.

She said that the new space will allow for more of a selection of take home dinner options, new deli lines and more vegan choices.

The new look and store updates are things that Laura has wanted for the store since she took it over years ago and she is happy to see these updates.

She said they are about halfway through the changeover and updates.

“We’ve had good feedback about what we have done so far,” said Callery.

The changes only signal a banner change, not a change in store ownership. “I will still be here,” said Callery.

Once completed, Callery plans to celebrate with a customer appreciation event.

