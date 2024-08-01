Morrisburg arena going LiveBarn

MORRISBURG – Hundreds of arenas across the province and thousands across North America offer live and on demand streaming, and the Morrisburg Arena will soon be among them.

South Dundas council approved the installation of LiveBarn in the Morrisburg arena at the July 17 council meeting.

LiveBarn is a subscription-based arena streaming service that provides live and recorded broadcasts of amateur hockey.

LiveBarn is responsible for the costs and installation of the internet and hardware to facilitate the program.

After clarifying that the user groups have control over what is streamed within the arena, council agreed to welcome the service.

LiveBarn covers the equipment and installation, so there is no cost to the municipality to house the service.

“The system looks like a great addition to the Morrisburg Arena,” said David Jansen, director of parks, recreation and facilities for the municipality.

The agreement does include an exclusivity clause. So, even if the municipality cancels the agreement LiveBarn retains the rights for unmanned cameras systems in the arena for a period of six years.

The City of Cornwall has this service in their facilities.

Access to LiveBarn requires a subscription. Pricing for Basic Monthly and Yearly subscriptions are presently listed on their website at 24.95 CAD/mo. And 19.95 CAD/mo.

The LiveBarn app has a 3.4 star rating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

