Cornwall/SDG included in federal housing repair funding

OTTAWA/CORNWALL – A $41-million federal program announced July 25 will see over $2-million for repairs to the City of Cornwall’s social housing properties.

The funding, through the Affordable Housing Fund, will build or repair over 3,300 affordable homes in Ottawa and Eastern Ontario.

Cornwall, which owns and manages social housing in the city and in SDG Counties through the Shared Services Agreement, will be able to repair up to 400 existing units through the fund.

The AHF provides funding via low-interest and/or forgivable loads – or through financial contributions to organizations. It is part of a $13.2 billion National Housing Strategy from the federal government.

“We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis,” said Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities Sean Fraser.

As of April 2024, there were almost 500 people on the wait list for social housing in Cornwall and SDG Counties. This includes 120 seniors, who face an estimated one year wait, 140 families with an estimated one-and-a-half year wait, and 232 single or couples who face up to a four-and-a-half year wait.

