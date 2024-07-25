Soccer Club’s Loonie 4 Goals nets over $1,000

IROQUOIS – The second annual Score One For The Community Challenge by local soccer club South Dundas United FC exceeded its fundraising goal July 20, raising over $1,000.

This year, all 36 teams across the club’s six summer soccer leagues were challenged to bring in their loonies and toonies. Every $1 raised counted as one goal; the team that scored the most goals would win a pizza party during the annual World Cup tournament.

The Tim Hortons TimBITS U9 soccer league team Ecuador, coached by Mark Wyands, scored the most goals in the event – 228. A close second was BMO U14 soccer league team Ukraine, which scored 207 goals.

“This fundraiser is important as we work to replace the 40-plus year old soccer goals on the last municipal field,” said Phil Blancher, SDUFC president. “What’s great is this team, and all the teams have taken part in that fundraising. For many of the players, as they get older and play on that field, they can take pride in knowing they helped build something for the sport they enjoy, and for the community.”

In all, $1,070 was raised, exceeding the club’s goal by $70.

“Every dollar counts, and every dollar is appreciated,” Blancher said.

The club is working to complete its needed $11,000 in fundraising to replace the goals, a project that was begun in 2022.

In May 2023, the first two sets of soccer goals were replaced, also at the South Dundas Soccer Fields on Lakeview Drive in Iroquois. That was funded through several donations in the community. SDUFC still needs to raise approximately $8,500 to complete the soccer goal replacement project.

Any additional money raised will go towards its equipment replacement fund to buy portable soccer goals, balls, and other equipment for the year-round soccer program.

