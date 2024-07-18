Setting the stage for potential development

MORRISBURG – Growth and development are already happening in South Dundas, but a lot more is in the works.

New subdivisions planned for Morrisburg and Iroquois and nearly 25 acres of new commercial land for development in Morrisburg are just part of what’s in the works.

A July 17 planning report to South Dundas council regarding the United Counties of SDG County Official Plan Growth Management Study identifies select properties that are ready and waiting to proceed with subdivisions and key employment areas, once approved by SDG Counties Council.

This process, once all necessary approvals are granted, sets the stage for a number of potential development projects within South Dundas.

“In advance of the larger growth study being completed and an evaluation of options for all settlement areas reviewed in detail, County Council supported county planning staff in bringing forward select properties that are ready-to-go,” said Stephanie Morin, municipal planning consultant in her report for council. “These include planned phases of subdivisions just outside of the settlement area boundary, key employment areas, and any housekeeping mapping changes.

The report recommends forwarding identified lands within the report to SDG in support of growth management as part of a general housekeeping update.

If approved locally, these lands will become part of the ongoing growth management process.

Anticipated SDG approval in late August could get the ball rolling on plans to develop 97.5 hectares (240 acres) of land on the north side of County Road 2 near Steward Drive in Morrisburg and 20 hectares (49 acres) of land on the north side of County Road 2 east of Iroquois.

The Morrisburg plan requires the urban settlement area to be expanded to incorporate 33 hectare residential district, a 10 hectare commercial district and a 36 hectare employment district.

The residential portion of the property could house a “300 home development to address long-term housing needs with various designs and price points for new families and seniors,” said the report.

The commercial portion would be sufficient for a commercial development similar in size to the nearby Canadian Tire and the employment portion reflects the size of the existing Morrisburg Industrial Park.

Sunshine Sky Farms Inc. is the proponent of both the Morrisburg development and the plans for a re-designated 20 hectare residential district just outside of Iroquois.

Planning and preliminary servicing reports for these proposals were submitted to the counties in June 2022.

Another proposed development area being included is 220 hectares (543 acres) of land along Flagg Road between Highway 401 and the Canadian National Railway.

The proponent of this development is 1737814 Ontario Inc.

“Staff met with the proponent in June 2024 to discuss a proposed development of the subject lands,” said Morin. The official plan land designation of that area would convert the rural district and agricultural resource lands to 160 hectares of employment lands, and 60 hectares of agricultural resource lands.

“Staff have been in constant communication with many of the landowners throughout the first phase of the Growth Management Strategy in anticipation of their lands being included,” said Morin in her report to council.

Smaller rural settlement area land designation swaps in the Hanesville, Williamsburg and Dixon’s Corners areas are also part of the report recommendations.

