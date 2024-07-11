South Dundas United Match Week 7 results

IROQUOIS – Match Week 7 of South Dundas United FC’s summer soccer season July 6 saw a number of story-lines take place as teams jockey for positions in the league tables as the end of the regular season draws near.

Only two undefeated teams remain as Belgium saw their six game undefeated start to the season end at the hands of Mexico in BMO U18 Soccer League action.

A pair of goals by Parker Dake in the first half, put Mexico ahead of the league leaders 2-0. Belgium forward Kade VanBeilen pulled a goal back just before half-time to cut Mexico’s lead.

Early in the second half, VanBeilen levelled the match for Belgium. Tied 2-2, Dake converted his brace to a hat-trick, finding his way around Belgium’s defence and goalie to restore Mexico’s one goal lead. Belgium had many chances late in the match. However goalkeeper Dylan deBoer made key saves to preserve the scoreline. Mexico held on to defeat Belgium 3-2, and moves into sole possession of second place in the league.

In the other U18 match, Iceland secured a 2-0 shut out win over Portugal. The teams were scoreless at half time.

Stevie Amagoalik’s goal put Iceland ahead 1-0. Minutes later, Parker Duff added to his season goal tally, scoring Iceland’s second of the match and his league leading eighth goal of the season.

A pair of high scoring matches took place in the BMO U14 Soccer League as Ukraine retained first place in the league with their 5-0 win over Finland.

Goals by Lennox Corneau and Talon Brundige in the first half were added to by Kai Caron, James McDermott, and Darcy Cinnamon in the second half.

Ireland took over second place in the league with their 7-1 win over Columbia. Felix Chretien kicked off Ireland’s goal scoring early in the first half, followed by a brace from Charles Deschamps. Ireland led 3-0 at half time.

Hope Gougeon, Deschamps, and Bentley Valois potted goals in the second half, extending Ireland’s league. Columbia’s Charlie Steinberg spoiled the shut out attempt by Ireland, drawing out goalkeeper Will Cummings, faking a play to the right before shooting left and into Ireland’s goal. Dakota Markell added one more goal for Ireland in the final minutes, his first of the season.

Upstart Costa Rica won their fourth match in a row, defeating second place Argentina 5-3. Carter Smith’s goal, his first of the season, put Costa Rica on the scoreboard, followed by a pair of goals from Parker Johnson and one from Maverick Dejong. Emmitt Cooper-Kerkhof ‘s goal put Argentina into the match before half time. Costa Rica led Argentina 4-1 going into the second half. Johnson added an insurance goal for Costa Rica while Will Casselman’s brace kept the Argentinian side in the match until the final whistle.

Wales moved back into first place in the league with their 6-0 shut out win over Hungary. Wales opened scoring and did not look back, sending five goals through in the first half – two each by Chase Pellegrini and Duncan DeVries, and one by Bently Polite. Pellegrini completed his hat trick in the second half of the match, the lone scoring for that half.

Greece won their second match of the season, 5-1 over Czechia.

The teams were tied 1-1 at half time after goals by Reid Dingwall (Czechia) and Liam Quan (Greece).

Quan added a second goal in the opening minutes of the second half, followed by goals from Jaxson Holmes, Nolan Tyo, and Blake Merkley-Carroll.

There were three shut outs in the Tim Hortons TimBITS U9 Soccer League this match week. Italy blanked Netherlands 4-0, Australia defeated France 7-0, and Northern Ireland downed Uruguay 3-0. League leaders South Korea held off a challenge from third place Ecuador, winning 2-1.

A battle between the top two teams in the Tim Hortons TimBITS U7 Soccer league saw Germany remain unbeaten, this time defeating Poland 3-1. Canada won 5-2 over Denmark, while Scotland shut out Croatia 4-0.

There were some mixed results in the Tim Hortons TimBITS U5 Soccer League with Japan winning their third match of the season, beating United States 3-2. Norway defeated first place South Africa 3-2, and England won 1-0 over Spain. Switzerland and Brazil drew 1-1.

