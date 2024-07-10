This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 10, 2024

July 10, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Wetlands consultation permanently stopped;
  • Ingleside basketball court to be named for Bob Thompson;
  • Battle of Crysler’s Farm Re-enactment;
  • Soccer remains uninterrupted;
  • Kirsten Casselman of Brinston wins a million;
  • Ladies’ Auxiliary keeps giving back to the community;
  • Editorial – BIA end should mean better plaza future;
  • South Dundas United Match Week 7 results;
  • Comic chaos – Bedtime Stories at the Upper Canada Playhouse;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

