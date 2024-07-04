South Dundas United Match Week 6 results

IROQUOIS – The race for the top of the leader board in South Dundas United’s summer soccer leagues continued June 29 with 18 matches on the schedule.

Belgium continues their undefeated start in the BMO U18 Soccer League. Belgium forward Kade VanBeilen opened scoring for his team against Iceland. Iceland conceded a penalty kick, which Christian Markell converted to give the Belgian side a 2-0 lead. Minutes later, it was Iceland’s opportunity to convert a penalty. Stevie Amagoalik’s shot from the spot was deflected by goalkeeper Elliott Blancher.

After half time, Parker Duff scored twice for Iceland to tie the game at two goals apiece. Leonardo Aliaga’s brace restored Belgium’s two-goal lead, resulting in a 4-2 win. Duff’s goals moved him into the top of U18 scoring race with seven so far this season.

Mexico started off strong with Parker Dake scoring twice. Portugal countered when Austin Workman cut Mexico’s lead in half just before the halftime whistle.

Portugal stepped up their attack in the second half, volleying in challenges. It finally paid off late in the half as Orion Puskas scored the tying goal for Portugal with minutes left on the clock. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Ukraine restored their place at the top of the BMO U14 Soccer League standings with their close 4-3 win over Columbia.

Lennox Corneau started off Ukraine’s scoring early in the match, followed by goals from Hannah Stone and Bentley Johnson. Taylor Cochrane scored for Columbia to make it 3-1 at half time.

Cochrane scored again early in the second half, cutting Ukraine’s lead to one goal. Aislyn Birch’ goal for Ukraine added needed insurance for the team as Cochrane completed his hat trick in the next play, to keep the pressure on the opposition. Ukraine held on to win the match.

A pair of goals by Kamden Wint put Finland up 2-0 in their match against Ireland. After halftime, Felix Chretien’s goal put Ireland on the scoreboard in the match. Finland led Ireland 2-1. Jaxson Lalonde-Testerink’s goal sealed the 3-1 win for Finland – the team’s second this season.

Argentina returned to the win column with a 7-2 win over Greece in the BMO U11 Soccer League. The Argentinian side had a 3-1 lead at halftime with Will Casselman scoring two goals, and Harris Smail one. Blake Merkley-Carroll scored for Greece, his second goal of the season.

The teams scored another five goals in the second half. Casselman and Smail were responsible for two each for Argentina, while Nolan Tyo scored for Greece, his seventh goal of the season.

Wales overcame a 2-1 deficit at half time to defeat Czechia 3-2. Back-to-back goals by Reid Dingwall for Czechia accounted for all his team’s goals in the match. Chase Pellegrini scored for Wales in the first half.

Bently Polite and Noah Caers each scored for Wales in the second half to complete the comeback win for the team, moving them back into second place in the league.

Hungary and Costa Rica were tied 2-2 at halftime in their Saturday match. Joey Turner scored twice for Hungary while Parker Johnson scored twice for Costa Rica in the half.

The match continued to be close with the teams trading goals until Costa Rica started to edge ahead, resulting in a 6-4 victory for the dark green side. Maverick DeJong scored two goals, Johnson added a third, and Liam Ingram scored his first goal of the season for Costa Rica. Turner scored another brace in the second half, making it four goals in the match, averaging just over two goals per game this season.

In the Tim Hortons TimBITS U9 Soccer League, Netherlands came back from a two goal deficit to beat Ecuador 3-2. Italy defeated France 6-1. There were a pair of shut out wins by the top two teams in the league as first place South Korea won 6-0 over Northern Ireland, and second place Australia defeated Uruguay 7-0.

Germany continued their unbeaten start to the season, defeating Canada 6-1. Wallace Stitt scored four goals in that match for Germany. Poland shut out Scotland 4-0. Croatia beat Denmark 6-4, Bennet Hamdullahpur scored four goals for Croatia in their win.

Japan won their second match of the season, defeating Norway 5-3. England beat United States 1-0, Brazil won 1-0 over Spain, and South Africa defeated Switzerland 1-0.

