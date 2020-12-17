Legion finds a way to give $10,000

IROQUOIS – Raising money for charity is extra challenging this year as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, but Legion Branch #370 in Iroquois was able to continue its annual tradition of providing support to four local charities, distributing the cheques to representatives from each group on Monday.

Although the amounts were not as much as previous years no one on the receiving end of the donations minded, because they all know too well just how difficult raising funds for charity is during a pandemic.

Despite the pandemic and having been closed for months, the Iroquois Legion still found $10,000 to divide amongst their charities of choice.

Carefor Hospice in Cornwall and Dundas County Hospice received $3,000 each while Community Food Share and South Dundas Christmas Exchange received $2,000 each.

Sandy Collette, fundraising coordinator for Carefor Hospice said that she is amazed that the Legion is able to donate anything this year, and that they are grateful for the donation. This year Carefor has only been able to raise about half of what they normally raise because most of their events could not happen.

Paul Renaud, board chair for Dundas County Hospice, said that this has been a tough year for them as well. “This will help offset our expenses. There has been a lot of lost fundraising and this will help offset some of that,” he said.

Jim Wilson, chair of the Community Food Share board of directors said that CFS has been on the receiving end of this annual commitment from the Legion and it is always appreciated. “We appreciate both the generosity of the Legion and its patrons,” said Wilson.

“Thank you so much,” said South Dundas Christmas Exchange co-chair Bonnie McNairn. “This will really help us as we purchase all the food that goes in the food hampers.”

The Iroquois Legion was also happy to announce that one of its biggest fundraisers, Catch the Ace has returned. Sheila Holmes, who looks after the Catch the Ace Lottery, was pleased to say that they have received a provincial licence for that lottery and expects that will enable them to make much larger donations in the future. Proceeds from Catch the Ace will be divided amongst Carefor Hospice, Dundas County Hospice, Community Food Share and the House of Lazarus Backpack program.

“If all goes well, we should have some nice donations for them in the future,” said Holmes.

Catch the Ace tickets are sold at the Iroquois Legion, Mustard’s Variety, Brinston General Store and Williamsburg Meat Market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...