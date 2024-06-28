One dead in County Road 31 collision

WILLIAMSBURG – A 50-year old man from Morrisburg was pronounced deceased after a three-vehicle collision on County Road 31 south of Whittaker Road.

The collision, between two sport utility vehicles and an asphalt truck, occurred around 3:30 p.m. Thursday (June 27).

SD&G OPP say that their initial investigation found one northbound SUV moved into the southbound lane, resulting in a head-on collision with the southbound transport. A second SUV then collided with the wreckage.

The truck driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the second SUV driver was checked by CSDG Paramedics at the scene and had no serious injuries. Ornge Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Crews from South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services and officers with the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry OPP detachment responded to the collision. County Road 31 was closed for several hours.

The identity of the deceased has not been released by the OPP. The police are continuing their investigation with assistance of its collision reconstruction and investigations teams.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

