South Dundas United Match Week 4 results

IROQUOIS – Four weeks into the regular season, and there are only five unbeaten teams remaining across the six South Dundas United summer soccer leagues.

In BMO U18 Soccer League action, Belgium shutout Mexico 1-0 to continue their undefeated start to the 2024 season. Both teams had some good chances for goals in the first half, but solid defending and goalkeeping kept the scoreboard at 0-0 when the halftime whistle was blown.

Under 10 minutes remained in the second half when Belgium midfielder Chase Alger crossed the ball to Leonardo Aliaga, who sent it past Mexico goalkeeper Dylan deBoer to make it 1-0.

Mexico held solid possession of the ball in the final minutes of the game, with three pressure plays on Belgium’s defence. The team held on win 1-0. Goalkeeper Elliott Blancher secured his first clean sheet of the season.

The second U18 match, between Iceland and Portugal, was a four-goal breakout game for Iceland midfielder Parker Duff. Duff led his team, scoring two goals in the first half, and two in the second half. The win moves Iceland into sole possession of second place in the league.

A 3-2 win by Ukraine over Finland moved its team back into first overall in the BMO U14 Soccer League. Hannah Stone opened scoring for the team in the first half. A goal by Kamden Wint drew Finland level by halftime.

Ukraine’s Aislyn Birch scored twice in the second half, while Finland’s Bishop Barnhartd scored to keep Finland in the match.

In the other U14 match, Columbia and Ireland shared the points with a 0-0 draw. Columbia drops to second in the league on seven points.

In the BMO U11 Soccer League, it was a clash of the two remaining undefeated teams. Going into the match, Argentina and Wales each had 3-0 starts.

A pair of goals by Will Casselman, followed by a goal by Harris Smail sent Argentina into a 3-1 lead over Wales by half time. Bently Polite had the lone goal for Wales before the break.

In the second half, Smail and Polite traded goals for their respective teams, each scoring three as Argentina went on to a 6-4 win and take over sole possession of first in the league.

Costa Rica earned their first win of the season, beating Greece 5-3 in a close match. Maverick Dejong and Parker Johnson gave Costa Rica a 2-0 lead over Greece. Nolan Tyo scored late in the first half to cut their lead by a one goal. Costa Rica led Greece 2-1 at the break.

Dejong and Johnson each scored insurance goals early in the second half before Greece went on a rally. Jaxson Holmes and Tyo each scored to make it a one goal game. Johnson completed his hat trick as Costa Rica won 5-3.

Hungary shut out Czechia 10-0 in their match. Scoring for Hungary were Andrew Claxton (three goals), Joey Turner (three goals), Seth Froats (three goals) and Shawn Austin with his first of the season.

In the Tim Hortons TimBITS U9 Soccer League, it was also a clash of the undefeated teams as South Korea and Australia met for the first time this season. South Korea held the lead at halftime and continued on to a 5-3 win. Ecuador shut out Uruguay 2-0 in their match, while Northern Ireland beat Italy 1-0. France defeated Netherlands 4-1.

Germany continues its unbeaten run in the Tim Hortons TimBITS U7 Soccer League with a 7-1 win over Croatia. Scotland won over Denmark 6-1, and Poland shutout Canada 3-0.

South Africa continues at the top of the Tim Hortons TimBITS U5 Soccer League standings with a 3-0-1 record after their 3-1 win over England. Japan earned their first win of the season, defeating Switzerland 2-1. Brazil shutout Norway 2-0, and Spain shutout United States 3-0.

Next week’s matches: Mexico vs Iceland; Portugal vs Belgium; Norway vs England; Switzerland vs Spain; Brazil vs United States; South Africa vs Japan; Croatia vs Poland; Denmark vs Germany; Scotland vs Canada; Hungary vs Argentina, Greece vs Wales; Czechia vs Costa Rica; Columbia vs Finland; Ukraine vs Ireland; Northern Ireland vs Australia; South Korea vs Netherlands, Uruguay vs Italy, and Ecuador vs France.

