SDUFC launches Adult Rec Soccer League

IROQUOIS – Local soccer club, South Dundas United FC, is launching an adult recreation soccer league early next month. The league, for adults 18 years old and older, is in response to a successful community survey by the club.

“I’m excited that we can finally get a league started for adults,” said club President Phil Blancher. “It’s been a long-standing goal of the organization to expand beyond youth soccer programming.”

Since 2018, except during the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown, SDUFC (formerly the South Dundas Soccer Association) has run an adult pick-up soccer night during the summer. The club ran a survey this spring in the hopes of launching a league.

“There are adult leagues in Cornwall and Brockville, and some adult competitive teams in the area north of here, but there were no real options without driving for people here in South Dundas,” Blancher explained.

The league, which will play in Iroquois at the South Dundas Soccer Fields on Lakeview Drive, across from Iroquois Public School, will run Thursday nights starting July 4 and run through to mid-to-late August. SDUFC’s adult league is co-ed, and meant for all ages and abilities.

“Thursdays were the most commonly surveyed night for availability,” he added. “It also doesn’t interfere with youth soccer programming that happens on other nights.”

The four team league will have open registration, and play in a 7v7 format.

“As more people find out about it and want to join, we can add them as the season goes. This is the first year so flexibility is going to be key here,” Blancher said. “The goal is to get the league going, and provide that option for those who are interested.”

Registration for SDU’s Adult Soccer League is online at their website: https://www.southdundasunited.ca/2024-registration/ Fees are $50 for the season. Soccer cleats and shin guards are required.

