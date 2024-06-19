This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 19, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Many come forward to repair vandals’ damage;
  • Iroquois Legion celebrates its largest Catch the Ace prize;
  • Investigation points towards four youths;
  • South Dundas plan to outsource staff deferred by SDG Council;
  • South Dundas council accepts Canada Day challenge;
  • Editorial – Mitigating heat risk needs attention;
  • New fire truck is set to arrive in style;
  • Students and seniors share memories at the Hartford;
  • South Dundas United launches Adult Rec Soccer League;
  • Bluegrass Festival thrills fans;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

 

