This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 19, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Many come forward to repair vandals’ damage;
- Iroquois Legion celebrates its largest Catch the Ace prize;
- Investigation points towards four youths;
- South Dundas plan to outsource staff deferred by SDG Council;
- South Dundas council accepts Canada Day challenge;
- Editorial – Mitigating heat risk needs attention;
- New fire truck is set to arrive in style;
- Students and seniors share memories at the Hartford;
- South Dundas United launches Adult Rec Soccer League;
- Bluegrass Festival thrills fans;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.